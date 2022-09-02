The Edmonton Elks have brought back American defensive back Stefan Claiborne, the team announced Friday.

The 24-year-old returns to the Elks after spending time with the team during training camp before he was released following the Elks' first preseason game.

A product of Western Michigan, Claiborne appeared in 45 games over his four collegiate seasons (2016-19), posting 177 tackles and 3.5 tackles for lost yardage, with eight pass breakups. He was three-time Academic All-MAC honouree (2017, 2018, 2019) and helped lead the Broncos to three bowl appearances (2016 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, 2018 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, and 2019 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl).