Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder injury Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers and will not return, the team announced.

Stephen Curry (left shoulder) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 15, 2022

Curry scored 27 points in the opening half but headed to the locker room in the third quarter. He was ruled out for the night as the Warriors trailed by double digits in the fourth.

Last season's NBA Finals MVP finished with 38 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in just under 30 minutes of action. He had 20 the night before as the Warriors fell to the Bucks 128-111 in Milwaukee.

In 25 games so far this season heading into play Wednesday, Curry was averaging 29.6 points on 49.7 per cent shooting from the field and 43.2 per cent from beyond the arc.

The Warriors will be in Philadelphia Friday night and then play the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday.