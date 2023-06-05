Don't look for DeAndre Hopkins in Dallas next season.

Cowboys vice-president Stephen Jones told Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the team isn't interested in the free-agent wideout.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones shut down any perceived interest in DeAndre Hopkins: “He’s not on this team right now. We went down the road with Cooks. We’re very comfortable with Cooks. We’re pleased with our receiving group.” — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 5, 2023

"He's not on this team right now," Jones, son of team owner Jerry Jones, said. "We went down the road with [Brandin] Cooks. We're very comfortable with Cooks. We're pleased with our receiving group."

Cooks, 29, was acquired by the team in March from the Houston Texans in exchange for a pair of late-round picks. Cooks bolsters a receiving corps that also includes CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, KeVontae Turpin and Antonio Gallaway.

Hopkins, who turns 31 on Tuesday, was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week. He was coming off a season in which he appeared in nine games, recording 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns. The Central, SC native had been suspended for the first six games of last season for a performance-enhancing drugs violation.

A product of Clemson, Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro over his 10 NFL seasons.