New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off late in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys after sustaining a non-contact leg injury. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Shepard will undergo further testing tonight and the team will know more about the severity of the injury on Tuesday.

Brian Daboll on Sterling Shepard: “I just feel terrible for the guy.”



Undergoing more tests. Didn’t have an immediate diagnosis. Will know more by Tuesday morning. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 27, 2022

Shepard, 29, led all Giants receivers with five catches and 49 receiving yards prior to exiting Monday's game. He has caught eight passes for 105 yards and one touchdown prior to Monday's contest.

The Oklahoma City native played just seven games last season due to a ruptured achilles tendon.

In 74 career games, Shepard has 357 catches for 3,989 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was selected in the second round (40th overall) by the Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft.