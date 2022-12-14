Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence from the team due to health-related concerns, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim is taking an indefinite, health-related leave of absence from the team. pic.twitter.com/997dFAtL0C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 14, 2022

Keim joined the Cardinals organization in 1999, assuming the role of GM in 2013 and helping assemble the team that made the NFC Championship game in 2015.

The 50-year-old had a brief stint as a player with the Miami Dolphins in 1996 and Edmonton (then known as Eskimos) in 1997 before joining Arizona as a regional scout.

The interim duties of general manager will be handled by VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson, according to Rapoport.