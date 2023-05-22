Report: Nash meets with Raptors regarding coaching position
Canada's greatest basketball player is reportedly a candidate for the Toronto Raptors' head coaching position.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Steve Nash has met with the Raptors to discuss the vacant position.
The 49-year-old, who grew up in Victoria, B.C., spent just over two seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets before he was fired seven games into this past season. Nash posted a 94-67 record as coach with two playoff appearances.
Over 18 years in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, Nash was named an All-Star eight times and won back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006.
Nash was inducted in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.
The Raptors are seeking to replace Nick Nurse, 55, who spent a decade with the Raptors organization, including five years as a head coach, highlighted by a NBA championship in 2019.
Toronto fired Nurse at the end of the 2022-23 campaign following a 41-41 regular season and a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls on home court.
Nurse is reportedly in the running for coaching positions with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.