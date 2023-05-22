Canada's greatest basketball player is reportedly a candidate for the Toronto Raptors' head coaching position.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Steve Nash has met with the Raptors to discuss the vacant position.

The Toronto Raptors met with Steve Nash to discuss their head coaching job, sources tell me and @joevardon. Nash, a Canadian basketball legend, had a .584 record (94-67) in two-plus seasons coaching the Nets. Toronto has had a wide-ranging coaching search. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 22, 2023

The 49-year-old, who grew up in Victoria, B.C., spent just over two seasons as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets before he was fired seven games into this past season. Nash posted a 94-67 record as coach with two playoff appearances.

Over 18 years in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, Nash was named an All-Star eight times and won back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006.

Nash was inducted in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

The Raptors are seeking to replace Nick Nurse, 55, who spent a decade with the Raptors organization, including five years as a head coach, highlighted by a NBA championship in 2019.

Toronto fired Nurse at the end of the 2022-23 campaign following a 41-41 regular season and a play-in loss to the Chicago Bulls on home court.

Nurse is reportedly in the running for coaching positions with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.