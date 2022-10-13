Lions DL Richardson suffers setback, not available to return this season

The BC Lions announced Thursday that defensive lineman Steven Richardson suffered a setback in his rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon and will not be available to return this season.

The #BCLions announced today that American defensive lineman Steven Richardson suffered a setback in his rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon.



He will not be available to return this season. Heal up, Stove 🙏 pic.twitter.com/55zMGeufT8 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 13, 2022

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that Richardson Re-aggravated his Achilles while doing on-field training on his own yesterday. Will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.

Re-aggravated his Achilles while doing on-field training on his own yesterday. Will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury. Stove could have been a big difference maker to BCs run D if he’d made it back. @CFLonTSN https://t.co/fnv909RiKh — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 13, 2022

The Chicago, Ill., native returned to practice earlier this month after suffering an Achilles injury in April during a workout session.

The 26-year-old signed with the Lions in February after winning back-to-back Grey Cups with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during his first two CFL seasons in 2019 and 2021.

The University of Minnesota product recorded 13 tackles and four sacks over seven games in 2021. Richardson recorded two sacks in the 108th Grey Cup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Over two seasons in the CFL, Richardson has 38 tackles and six sacks in 25 games.