Straubing Tigers score twice in third period to defeat Canada, advance to Spengler Cup final

JC Lipon gave the Straubing Tigers the lead in the final period, and Tim Fleischer added an empty-net goal to push Straubing to a 4-2 victory over Canada and into the Spengler Cup final.

Canada got a pair of goals from Daniel Carr in the first and second periods, but could not find any offence when they needed it in the final frame.

It was a back-and-forth affair early between the two sides, as they were tied at 1-1 and 2-2 before the Tigers pulled away.

The Tigers will play the winner of the matchup between HC Davos and Fribourg-Gotteron later on Monday.

Canada will fail to win the tournament for the third consecutive year, and their last victory at the Spengler Cup remains in 2019. They are tied with HC Davos at 16 for the most titles in tournament history.

More to come.