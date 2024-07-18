While speculation around a potential change continues to grow, Sergio Perez insisted Thursday he's not in danger of losing his seat at Red Bull.

Perez raised some eyebrows after finishing 17th at the British Grand Prix earlier this month when he said the next two races before the summer break would be key.

"There's nothing related to that. Obviously I cannot talk about my contract," Perez said Thursday ahead of this week's Hungarian Grand Prix. "What I said was the next two races are important for me. I want to go on holiday with a good spirit and I think it's good for my side of the garage to go with a good spirit. I wasn't talking about anything else.

"I'm fully focused to fully deliver. I will be here and here again next year and that's nothing different. I'm just fully committed to myself."

Perez has signed a contract extension to keep him with the team through next year, but ESPN reports that Red Bull is considering a change as he continues to struggle.

There's no shortage of suitors for Perez's spot, with Yuki Tsunoda stating earlier on Thursday that he'd like his chance to move up from the Visa Cash App RB team. Red Bull also has reserve driver Liam Lawson on their staff as another option.

"I think a lot of drivers out there would love to have my seat," Perez said. "It's obvious, no? It's one of the top seats. It's normal for Yuki to want to move up. It's just normal when you are in a lower seat, you want to move up. That's part of the nature of the sport. I've got nothing against it. It's good to have higher ambitions in the sport."

Despite Perez's struggles, Red Bull continues to lead the constructors' championship, sitting 71 points ahead of Ferrari and 78 points ahead of McLaren.