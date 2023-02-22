Amid a five-game losing skid, it appears teams are least inquiring to see if the Washington Capitals could turn into sellers at the NHL trade deadline.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the Capitals have started to receive calls on pending unrestricted free agent Dmitry Orlov as their playoff chances plummet.

"Well, this is a potentially significant development because Orlov’s name has started to emerge in trade chatter," Johnston said on Insider Trading Tuesday. "And I think there’s a couple reasons for this. The one that you key on there, the fact they’re sputtering a bit in Washington. Teams are calling general manager Brian MacLellan to see what he’s going to do with his unrestricted free agents. There’s also the fact that the Capitals have been negotiating with Orlov. And I was told by a well-placed source on Tuesday that those talks are nowhere right now. There’s no progress towards a deal.

"And so I don’t think the Capitals have given up on signing Orlov. I don’t think they’ve committed to being full-on sellers, but if they get either a strong offer right now, or he’s unsigned at the end of next week, I think they have a very interesting decision on Orlov."

The 31-year-old defenceman has three goals and 19 points in 43 games this season, his 11th with the Capitals.

Orlov, a second-round pick of the Capitals in 2009, carries a cap hit of $5.1 million in the last of a six-year, $30.6 million contract signed with Washington in 2017. He is one of 11 pending unrestricted free agents on the Capitals roster.

Following a 3-1 loss the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, the Capitals have slipped to two points back of the Florida Panthers for the final wild-card spot. Washington has a game in hand on Florida, but the Red Wings and Penguins are also sandwiched between them, with both clubs owning four games in hand on the Panthers.



Capitals' cold streak

The Capitals, who last picked up a point on Feb. 11, have been outscored 20-8 during the five-game skid and have not led at any point during the stretch.

"There's three or four things where if you could go back and do something different, you would, and it might be a tighter game, a closer game," Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said after Tuesday's loss. "But we've still got to find a way to put the puck in the net. It's not falling for us right now."

"Whenever you're chasing games, it's a lot harder," goaltender Darcy Kuemper added. "Teams can be more patient and wait for your mistakes, and it's hard to score against teams that are up and defending hard."

The Capitals will face the Anaheim Ducks, who are in caught a six-game winless drought, on Thursday.