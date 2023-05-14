Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner was seen warming up in the starters net at practice ahead of the team's Game 6 matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, TSN's Ryan Rishaug reports. It's likely an indicator that Skinner will start but not a guarantee.

Jack Campbell was seen at the other end of the ice taking shots from defenceman Philip Broberg.

Skinner, 24, has started every game of this series but was pulled in the Oilers' Game 5 loss after allowing four goals on 22 shots. He has been pulled in two of the Oilers past three games and has allowed 13 goals over three losses in the series.

Rishaug added that Evander Kane skated on the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins skated on the wing with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto.

Edmonton trails Vegas 3-2 and looks to force a Game 7, which would take place on Tuesday night.