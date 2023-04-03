STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart fired Bruno Labbadia as coach and appointed former Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeneß in his place Monday.

Stuttgart said Hoeneß signed a contract valid for both divisions through June 2025.

The 57-year-old Hoeneß is the club’s third coach this season. Stuttgart fired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo in October with the club in next-to-last place in the league.

It’s last now, one point below Schalke and two behind Hertha Berlin with eight matches remaining.

Labbadia’s last game in charge was Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Union Berlin. He was hired in December for his second stint in charge but only saw the team win two games from his 12 in charge — one each in the league and German Cup.

Stuttgart faces Nuremberg in the quarterfinals of the German Cup on Wednesday, then a potentially significant game against Bochum in the league. Bochum is unbeaten in its last three games and has climbed six points above Stuttgart.

Hoeneß played as a youth for Stuttgart, winning the German under-17 championship with the club in 1999. He coached Hoffenheim from 2020-22.

