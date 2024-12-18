Summer collegiate baseball coming to St. Catharines in 2025

The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League is adding a team in Canada for the first time next summer.

St. Catharines, Ont. will be home to the newest PGCBL side, featuring Canadian and U.S. college players competing in the 16-team wood bat league based in New York state. The team will play at George Taylor Field.

Dead Red Sports and Entertainment Group, the organization behind the team, said it will work with the Canadian Premier Baseball League and other elite programs to "maintain close contact with their alumni." Perfect Game is one of the largest baseball scouting organizations in the world. The PGCBL was founded in 2010 and last season featured 46 regular-season games running from late May through July.

St. Catharines is no stranger to high-level baseball. From 1986 to 1999, the city was home to the Toronto Blue Jays' short-season 'A' affiliate, playing out of George Taylor Field in the New York-Penn League. Several Blue Jays passed through St. Catharines on their way to the big leagues, including Carlos Delgado, Pat Hentgen, Vernon Wells and Jeff Kent.