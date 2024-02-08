ORLANDO, Fla. — Toronto's Summer McIntosh defeated all-time great Katie Ledecky of the United States in the 800-metre freestyle on Thursday and set a Canadian record in the process.

The 17-year-old McIntosh swam the women's 800 metres in eight minutes 11.39 seconds to finish first at the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships meet and beat Ledecky by nearly six full seconds.

Ledecky, the three-time defending Olympic gold medallist in the event, came in second at 8:17.12 while American Brinkleigh Hansen was third with 8:47.57.

McIntosh shattered the previous Canadian record of 8:20.19 set by Brittany MacLean of Toronto at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships.

Ledecky set a world record of 8:04.79 in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

A four-time world championship gold medallist, McIntosh also holds the Canadian records in the 200-metre (1:53.65) and 400-metre freestyles (3:56.08).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.