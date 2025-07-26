SINGAPORE - Canadian swim star Summer McIntosh had the second fastest qualifying time in the women's 200-metre medley at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The 18-year-old Toronto swimmer recorded a time of two minutes, 9.46 seconds, finishing .01 behind Tara Kinder of Australia, and .05 ahead of American Alex Walsh.

Mary-Sophie Harvey of Laval, Que., finished fourth overall and qualified with a time of two minutes, 9.95 seconds. The 25-year-old Harvey finished 0.88 ahead of Yiting Yu of China.

Fifteen swimmers qualified for Sunday's semifinals.

In the men's 400-metre freestyle qualifying heats, Canadian Ethan Ekk clocked in at three minutes, 46.01 seconds but just missed qualifying for the semifinals. Heat three winner Petar Petrov Mitsin of Bulgaria, who did qualify, beat Ekk by one second.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.