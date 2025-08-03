SINGAPORE - Canada’s Summer McIntosh capped a dominant world swimming championships with her fourth gold medal on Sunday, winning the women’s 400-metre individual medley in championship-record time.

The 18-year-old from Toronto touched in four minutes 25.78 seconds, well ahead of Australia’s Jenna Forrester and Japan’s Mio Narita, who tied for silver in 4:33.26.

Zidi Yu, the 12-year-old phenom from China, finished fourth in 4:33.76.

McIntosh also claimed gold in the 200 butterfly, 200 medley and 400 freestyle in Singapore.

Her bid for a record five golds ended Saturday as American star Katie Ledecky won the 800 freestyle ahead of Australia’s Lani Pallister. McIntosh settled for bronze in the event.

McIntosh now has 13 career medals at the world championships, including eight gold.

Also Sunday, Canada’s men’s 4x100-metre medley relay team placed sixth in the final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.