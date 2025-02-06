Super Bowl LIX novelty props: Taylor Swift Specials

Super Bowl LIX is just a few days away, and this year, the novelty market options surrounding the big game are bigger and better than ever.



Last month, I did a deep dive into Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, looking at odds for the first song, celebrities to appear, and how many Drake diss records he’ll perform.



Earlier this week, I examined some of the traditional markets we see every year: national anthem's length, Gatorade colour, and who the MVP will first thank.



Today, it’s all about Taylor Swift.



If you’ve been living under a rock for the past three years and have missed Swift and her budding relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, then I don’t know if this is the article for you.



However, if you’re a Swiftie, or someone looking to get some action on Sunday and don’t want to bet on the game itself, I have some markets for you to consider.



FanDuel has Swift listed at +750 to appear on stage for the halftime show, but if you don’t believe she’ll perform, here is a look at the nine markets they have on Swift for Super Bowl Sunday.



Taylor Swift Specials



What will happen first? (Applies once the ball is officially kicked off for Super Bowl LIX)

(Settled based on what happens first ONCE the ball is officially kicked off for Super Bowl LIX. Must be shown on TSN/CTV Broadcast.)

Once the game has begun, everyone at home will think, “Where is Taylor?”



Swift is -142 to appear on the broadcast live before Kelce makes his first reception of the night.



Meanwhile, Kelce (+114), has caught the first pass of the night from Mahomes in back-to-back Super Bo

Will Taylor Swift wear Kristin Juszczyk custom design at Super Bowl LIX?

(Settled upon an official announcement by Kristin Juszczyk, Taylor Swift &/or the media. Includes wearing the design into the Superdome. Bets placed after an official announcement will be void.)

Swift made headlines last January when she wore a puffer coat designed by Kristin Juszczyk to the Chiefs home playoff game against the Miami Dolphins.



She is +172 to wear another Juszczyk design this Sunday at the Super Bowl.

Total Number of Times Taylor Swift is shown on Broadcast

(Settled on the Number of Times Taylor Swift is shown on camera on the SBLIX Broadcast during the GAME (From the Opening Kickoff to When the Clock Hits Zero & Includes Half Time).​

Once the first appearance on the broadcast is out of the way, there’s a good chance someone at your Super Bowl party will holler, “How many times are they going to show her on this broadcast?”



Fortunately, we don’t have to guess. FanDuel has set the number at 6.5 appearances on the broadcast for Swift this year.



Last year, the singer/songwriter was shown a total of 11 times for 55 seconds of camera time.

Will Taylor Swift be shown on camera during the Super Bowl halftime show?

(Settled Upon Taylor Swift being shown on the official Super Bowl LIX Broadcast during the Half Time Show (start of first word to end of last word sung by Kendrick Lamar).

(Must be shown on the TSN/CTV broadcast.)



As stated earlier, Swift is +750 to join as a celebrity guest on stage during the halftime show. She is also +140 to be shown on camera during the show even if she doesn’t perform.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift post Super Bowl?

(Settled "yes" if Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift on the field after the Super Bowl. Must be shown on TSN/CTV broadcast.)

When will Travis pop the question? That’s the question on everyone's mind.

Kelce is +750 to ask Swift to marry him after the game this year at the Super Bowl.

Earlier this week, Kelce was asked if he had recently gone diamond shopping, but he didn’t provide any fuel to engagement rumours by saying diamonds are a “good investment,” adding, “Yeah, why not? I mean, these Super Bowl rings are filled with them, so yeah."

Here is a look at some other novelty markets FanDuel is offering on Swift for Sunday.