Super Bowl LVII will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The game will be played between the champions of the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference.

Watch and stream coverage of Super Bowl Sunday on CTV, TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

This is the fourth time the Super Bowl will be held in Arizona and the third time it will be hosted in Glendale at the same venue.



Where will Super Bowl LVII be played? State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

State Farm Stadium was known as University of Phoenix Stadium from 2006-2018 and opened as Cardinals Stadium in August of 2006.

It is the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals.

What happened the last three times Arizona hosted the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl XXX - Sun Devil Stadium - January 28, 1996

Dallas Cowboys 27

Pittsburgh Steelers 17

MVP: Larry Brown, CB

The Tempe, Arizona game saw the Dallas Cowboys win their franchise fifth and most recent Super Bowl.

Larry Brown became the first cornerback to be named Most Valuable Player after he secured two interceptions in the second half of the game to help secure the Cowboys’ victory.

Troy Aikman threw for 209 yards and a touchdown for Dallas to go along with Emmitt Smith’s 49-yard, two TD performance.

Neil O'Donnell started at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and threw a touchdown and three interceptions.

Super Bowl XLII - University of Phoenix Stadium - February 3, 2008

New York Giants 17

New England Patriots 14

MVP: Eli Manning, QB

The New York Giants scored one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history and thwarted the New England Patriots from completing their undefeated season in the first game held in Glendale.



David Tyree - Helmet Catch

Eli Manning led the Giants on a game winning drive late in the fourth quarter that was highlighted by what came to be known as the Helmet Catch by David Tyree and was punctuated by a touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds remaining.

Manning was awarded Most Valuable Player after finishing the contest with 255 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception.

Tom Brady threw for one touchdown and 266 yards for the Patriots in their only loss of the season.

Super Bowl XLIX - University of Phoenix Stadium - February 1, 2015

New England Patriots 28

Seattle Seahawks 24

MVP: Tom Brady, QB

The New England Patriots were victorious in Glendale in their second Super Bowl visit, defeating the defending champion Seattle Seahawks for their fourth Vince Lombardi Trophy.



Malcolm Butler - Interception

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler made the play of the game when he intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the goal line with 20 seconds left to seal the victory.

Brady became the second player in NFL history to be named MVP of three Super Bowls, a record he shared with San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana and would go on to break after winning the award at Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LV.

He threw for 328 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in the win.

Wilson finished with 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the loss.