The stage is set for Super Bowl LVIII, with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers set to clash in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl.

The game should be a doozy, but our focus today isn’t on who’s winning or scoring touchdowns. Today, we will discuss the most important part of every Super Bowl.

The halftime show.

Usher headlines this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, and our friends at FanDuel have us covered every step of the way.

What guests will appear, how many songs will he play, will he debut a new song? Let’s dive into all of the good stuff.

—

First Song Performed

Yeah! +200

My Way +340

OMG +380

DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love +490

Love in This Club +650

Nice & Slow +650

Good Good +750

You Make Me Wanna... +750

Burn +1000

Boyfriend +1100

Superstar +1100

My Boo +1400

U Got It Bad +1400

Think of You +1600

Confessions Part II +1800

U Don’t Have to Call +1800

It’s not surprising to see Yeah come in as the favourite to be the opening song in this set list. Everyone knows Yeah. The beat is iconic. It’s a great way to get the party started. But does he want to start off with his biggest hit?

Usher’s halftime set also feels like the perfect opportunity to have a guest or two join him on stage. But is he really going to open his set at the Super Bowl with two other people by his side? My guess would be no. OMG at +380 could make a lot of sense. Picture this: The lights are low, Usher - sporting a tightly kept fedora, spawns - and a voice appears “Oh myyyy gosh.” The slow build-up of the opening 60 seconds in that song also leads to a crescendo that can easily be transitioned out of.

How many songs will Usher preform?

Over 8.5 Songs -125

Under 8.5 Songs -125

Thirteen minutes. That’s how much time Usher will have to navigate his set list. Last year, Rihanna used her 13 minutes to run through 11 different songs. Will someone with a bag as deep as Usher do the same? Or will he let some of his classics get some extra burn? Here are the number of songs for the last 10 Super Bowl halftime shows.

2023 - Rihanna: 11

2022 - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar: 11

2021 - The Weeknd: 9

2020 - Jennifer Lopez, Shakira: 15

2019 - Maroon 5: 10

2018 - Justin Timberlake: 11

2017 - Lady Gaga: 7

2016 - Coldplay: 6

2015 - Katy Perry: 8

2014 - Bruno Mars: 7

Half-Time - To Be A Special Guest Performer

Alicia Keys -320

Ludacris -210

Lil Jon -115

Will.i.am +210

Nicki Minaj +300

Pitbull +430

Justin Bieber +490

Lil Wayne +550

Taylor Swift +550

David Guetta +650

Marshmello +650

21 Savage +750

50 Cent +1000

DJ Khaled +1000

Jay Z +1100

Beyonce +1400

Miley Cyrus +1800

Madonna +2300

No insight from me on this one. But if Usher brings out Justin Bieber (+490) to preform Somebody to Love I will be the happiest person alive.

Save your money and avoid Taylor Swift at +550. Reports have already come out saying she won’t be doing it, and I’m almost certain her and Usher have no music together.

Will Usher Debut a new song during the Half Time Show

Yes -120

No +100

I’m going to leave the handicapping to you on this one. And I guess it all boils down to your definition of “debut.”

Usher is set to release Coming Home, his ninth studio album, just two days before kickoff.

As of the time of writing this article, the track list for the album is 20 songs. Three of those have already been released.

Will he perform any of those new songs just a few days later on one of the world’s biggest stages? Perchance.

But does that count as a “debut”? Or does he need to perform something unreleased that isn’t on the album?

That’s up to you to decide.

Personally, if I were Usher, I’d probably debut something from the new album. You have the world at your beck and call; now is the time to push your new album.

But again, I’m leaving this one up to you.

Enjoy the game.