The Super Bowl provides an opportunity for us to focus on much more than just the game. Anything from the opening coin toss to who the MVP will thank first in their post-game speech. For every bet you can dream of making on Feb. 11, FanDuel has you covered.

Yesterday, we highlighted the markets available for Usher’s halftime show. Today, I want to give you four reasons why you shouldn’t turn the channel once the game ends.

Let’s talk post-game props.

Super Bowl MVP Winner

Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +200

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +1700

Deebo Samuel +3300

Isiah Pacheco +3500

Brandon Aiyuk +4500

George Kittle +7000

Rashee Rice +7000

An interesting note on this market is the fact that Patrick Mahomes is the favourite to win MVP, but the San Francisco 49ers are the favourites to win the game.

Only once in the history of the Super Bowl has a player on the losing team been named MVP of the game.

That happened in Super Bowl V when Chuck Howley logged two interceptions for the Dallas Cowboys in a 16-13 loss.

Mahomes must do something heroic in a loss if he wants to become the second to do so.

On the note of Mahomes, he’s won two Super Bowls and was named the MVP of both, just like Tom Brady and Joe Montana won Super Bowl MVP the first two times they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

However, neither Brady nor Montana were named MVP in the third Super Bowl they won. Could we see some ‘voter fatigue’ on Mahomes if the Chiefs win?

One name on the move for Kansas City is Travis Kelce. The tight end opened at 22-1 to win MVP and has been bet down to 17-1. And if Mahomes isn’t going to win this award, you can’t go wrong throwing a dart at one of the greatest tight ends ever to play the sport.

On the San Francisco side, while Brock Purdy has the shortest odds of any player on the team, Deebo Samuel has caught my eye.

Samuel opened with odds of 55-1 to be named the game’s MVP, and that number is now down to 33-1.

In 2019, when these two teams last met in the Super Bowl, Samuel led the 49ers with 92 scrimmage yards and will again need to lead the team this year if he wants any chance of being named MVP.

Christian McCaffrey is also an intriguing option at +450 as he looks to become the first running back since 1998 to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Proposal must be on field after the game

Yes +1060

No -3000

It's a love story, baby, just say, "Yes."

This market stole the show earlier in the week when FanDuel opened the “No” option at just -180.

That number represents an implied probability of 64.29 per cent. I don’t know about you, but I’m not getting on one knee after just five months of dating. But I’m also not 34-years-old dating the biggest pop star on the planet.

The general public is on my side here as this number quickly moved to -220, before taking the plunge and falling all the way to where we sit now at -3000.

That -3000 is an implied probability of 96.77, a number that feels much more appropriate, considering the Chiefs simply have to win the game for this even to be considered, right?

Plus, there's also a chance she isn't even at the game.

Will the MVP mention Taylor Swift in his speech?

Yes +600

No -1100

Okay, marriage is one thing, but a shout out from the MVP is a totally different ballgame.

This number also opened much lower and has since ballooned to -1100.

The way I see it, there are two paths for this to cash. Maybe three.

No. 1, Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP and gets on the stage and while reflecting on the crazy rollercoaster season Kansas City had and says “Man, it’s crazy, we’ve even got Taylor Swift out here with us, what a world.”

No. 2, Travis Kelce wins Super Bowl MVP and gets on the stage and says, “Love you, baby. Sorry I had to miss the Grammys, but you know we had a job to do, and now that job is done.”

No. 3 - and this is my favourite - Brock Purdy wins Super Bowl MVP and gets on stage and pulls off the biggest heel move of all time, bashing Swift, voicing his displeasure of the “Swifties” and making a very large enemy in the process.

Regardless of how you slice it, it’s a longshot. Here’s hoping Purdy shocks the world.

Who will be mentioned first in MVP Speech?

God / Religious Figure -140

Teammates +260

Team Organization +1000

Coach +1600

Family +1600

Fans +1600

It’s been three straight years of MVPs getting on stage and thanking their teammates first.

Tom Brady 2021, Cooper Kupp 2022, Patrick Mahomes 2023.

However, if you’re a believer in Brock Purdy, you might lean towards God / Religious figure at -140.

His Instagram bio reads, “Follower of Jesus. Iowa State Alum.” On Sunday when Purdy was interviewed on the field following the 49ers’ NFC Championship win the first words out of his mouth were “First off all, glory to God.”

If he wins Super Bowl MVP, my money would be on him going back to the well with that comment.

If you’re a CMC believer for the award, could he thank his teammates first? After all, he wouldn’t be in this position if he was still in Carolina and I assume he’s grateful to play with such a talented group of guys.

Believe it or not, I don’t think I have a real edge on this market. So your guess is as good as mine.

Enjoy the game.