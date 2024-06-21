Surge begin six-game road trip with emphatic victory over Rattlers
The Calgary Surge were winless on the road. The Saskatchewan Rattlers had yet to be beaten at home.
Naturally, then, the Surge tipped off a six-game road trip Thursday with a 105-77 victory over the Rattlers at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon.
Mathieu Kamba led the Surge with 27 points and seven rebounds, while captain Sean Miller-Moore contributed 26 points and eight assists with fellow guard Corey Davis Jr. nearly matching that production with 25 points and eight dimes of his own.
