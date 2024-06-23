Surge hold Stingers scoreless during Target Score Time in victory

The reigning Western Conference champions have arrived back on the scene.

Calgary started and ended its 91-80 victory over Edmonton on separate 9-0 runs, including holding the Stingers scoreless in Target Score Time, to extend its winning streak to three while halting the Stingers’ run at the same number on Sunday at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

Surge guard Mathieu Kamba, an ex-Stinger, added 22 points, including 19 during a perfect first half from the field, to go with eight rebounds and five assists in the victory. The Calgary native was also named Player of the Game.