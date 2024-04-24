Surge sign Calgary native Mathieu Kamba

The Calgary Surge have signed six-foot-five guard Mathieu Kamba for the 2024 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Kamba spent the 2020 and 2021 CEBL seasons with the Edmonton Stingers where he averaged 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 29.6 minutes. He also won two back-to-back CEBL championships with the Surge’s cross-province rivals during his tenure.

“Mathieu is an important signing for us. His story will be a great one to tell. Being a local son of Calgary, while also being a CEBL champion is special,” said Surge General Manager Shane James. “He has been a target for us since last year and we are fortunate to have him. We expect him to bring that championship mindset, while doing a little bit of everything on the floor that will contribute to our success.”

Kamba most recently played professionally in Spain with Zunder Palencia in the Liga ACB, the top professional basketball division of the Spanish basketball league system.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to play professional basketball in my city. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and the coaching staff. But I am most excited to bring a championship to Calgary,” said Surge guard Mathieu Kamba.

Kamba attended the University of Central Arkansas where he averaged 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 28.4 minutes in 124 games played over four seasons in the NCAA.

Prior to his time in Central Arkansas, Kamba attended Bishop McNally High School in Calgary where he was named a High School All-Star and won a city-wide championship.

