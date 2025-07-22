The New York Liberty look for a fourth straight win as they host the Indiana Fever Tuesday to kick off the second half of the WNBA season.

Watch the Fever take on the Liberty LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1/4 and streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Fever head coach Stephanie White said on Sunday it’s unlikely that superstar Caitlin Clark will play in tonight’s contest. Clark suffered a right groin injury in the final minute of last week’s win over the Connecticut Sun and withdrew from the WNBA All-Star Game and three-point contest to rest.

The 23-year-old guard has missed 10 regular-season games so far in 2025 as well as the Commissioner’s Cup final because if injuries to her left quad and left groin.

She is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds this season.

The Liberty opened the season with nine straight wins but went just 3-6 in their next nine.

But the reigning champions have seemingly found their stride again, as they won three straight games heading into the All-Star break, including an emphatic 98-77 victory over Indiana on July 16.

Two-time MVP winner Breanna Stewart has posted double-doubles in her past two games, including 24 points and 11 rebounds against Indiana. Her field goal percentage (47.5) is the highest of her career since she shot 52.9 per cent in 2018 with Seattle.

However, her three-point percentage has dropped to a career-low 20.6 per cent as she has knocked down just two threes in her past five games.

The stacked Liberty are expected to get another boost to their lineup soon as ESPN reported on Monday that former Finals MVP Emma Meesseman will join the team for the remainder of the season.

Meesseman last appeared in the WNBA in 2022 with the Chicago Sky. Since then, she has played in EuroLeague as well as with the Belgian national team. She helped the Washington Mystics earn the 2019 title. In 2022, she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists with Chicago.