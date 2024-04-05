UTICA, N.Y. — Hilda Svensson had two goals and an assist as Sweden thumped China 8-1 Friday at the world women's hockey championship.

Svensson scored Sweden's first two goals in a span of two minutes 19 seconds in the first period as Sweden moved into first place in Group B with six points from two regulation wins.

Lina Ljungblom and Sofie Lundin each had a goal and an assist for the Swedes, while Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz, Josefin Bouveng, Hanna Olsson and Sara Hjalmarsson also scored. Paula Bergstrom had three assists.

Kong Minghui had the only goal for China, which remained in third spot in the group with two points from a shootout win and a loss.

Swedish goaltender Ida Boman was largely untroubled, making five saves on six shots.

China goaltender Grace Zhan, who made 50 saves in a 3-2 shootout win over Japan on Thursday, was pulled after surrendering four goals on 20 shots in the first period.

Wang Yuqing allowed four goals on 14 shots in the second period but stopped all 22 shots she faced in the third.

Canada faced Switzerland and host United States took on Czechia in Group A action later Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedApril 5, 2024.