Report: Knicks agree to deal with former Raptor Mykhailiuk

The New York Knicks have agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year contract with former Toronto Raptors guard Svi Mykhailiuk, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent G/F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed to a partially guaranteed one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agency @SIGSports told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 18, 2022

Mykhailiuk, 25, averaged 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 56 games with the Raptors in 2021-22, his first and only season in Toronto.

The native of Ukraine has played four seasons in the NBA, spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Raptors.