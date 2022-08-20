Jesper Wallstedt was strong in net, saving 26 of 27 shots and leading Sweden to a 3-1 victory over Czechia in the bronze medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton.

Linus Sjodin provided an insurance goal with less than four minutes remaining in the final period after a bouncing pass found its way onto his stick. That was his first point of the tournament.

The teams exchanged goals in the second period, with Isak Rosen scoring one with 4:41 remaining in the frame for Sweden.

Michal Gut scored a power-play goal for Czechia to even things up in the second.

Fabian Lysell opened the scoring in the first, with assists from Helge Grans and Ake Stakkestad.

This is Sweden's second bronze medal finish in the last three tournaments, as they knocked off Finland in the bronze medal game in 2020.

