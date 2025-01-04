Sweden, Finland in scoreless deadlock after first period in World Juniors semis

Sweden and Finland are deadlocked 0-0 after the first period as they battle for the right to play for gold at the World Juniors in Ottawa on Saturday.

Finland is looking for their first trip to the gold medal game since 2022 while Sweden wants a shot at redemption after falling to the United States last year in the championship match.

Finland had the best chance to open the scoring on the man advantage after Swedish defenceman Viggo Gustafsson was sent off for high sticking five minutes into the period. However, they were unable to capitalize.

Sweden and Finland were also deadlocked with 10 shots on goal a piece while Sweden didn't get an opportunity on the power play in the frame.

Sweden has a perfect 5-0 record entering their semifinal match against Finland while the Finns' only loss came to Canada in the opening game of the tournament.

Swedish defenceman Axel Sandin-Pellikka is tied for the tournament lead in scoring with Slovakina forward Dalibor Dvorsky, recording five goals and nine points and was also the tournament's best defenceman last year.