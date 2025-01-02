Sweden, Latvia set to open full day of World Junior quarter-final action on TSN

The quarter-finals have arrived at the 2025 World Juniors, with all four spots in the semifinals set to be determined on Thursday.

After winning Group B with an unblemished record, Sweden will kick off the festivities against Latvia, who finished fourth in Group A, at Noon ET/9am PT.

Sweden has been dominant in Ottawa so far, outscoring opponents 24-10 over their four games in the group round. The team is looking to get back to the gold-medal game this year after falling to Team USA on home ice in 2024.

Latvia proved their ability to pull off an upset last week, when they stunned Canada with a 3-2 shootout victory in the second game of the group round for both teams. The Latvians clinched their quarter-final spot with an overtime win over Germany on Monday.

USA vs. Switzerland - 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT on TSN

The United States earned top spot in Group A with a 4-1 victory over Canada on New Year's Eve to set up their clash with Switzerland.

The two countries will meet in the second quarter-final of the day at 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT.

Team USA regained momentum entering the quarter-finals with Tuesday's win after falling in overtime to Finland in their third game of the group round. The Americans outscored opponents 22-10 in the group round as the country attempts to repeat as champions for the first time in tournament history.

Switzerland's berth in the quarter-finals came down to the final day of play in the group round, with a winner-take-all matchup against Kazakhstan. The Swiss, who had yet to record a point in Ottawa, took the contest 3-1 and awaited the winner of Canada-USA to determine their opponent Thursday.

"To be honest, I don't think we care who play," Swiss winger Simon Meier said. "We've said it all tournament long: it's about us. It's about what we do out there. It's exciting to move on, playing in a big rink."

Despite their 1-0-0-3 record, Switzerland was only outscored 15-10 over their four games in the group round, pushing Sweden in a 7-5 loss after opening the tournament with an ugly 5-1 loss to Czechia.



Slovakia vs. Finland - 5pm ET/2pm PT on TSN

After missing the podium in each of the past two years, Finland is looking to build on a second-place finish in Group A as they enter knockout play.

The Finns got off to a tough start with a 4-0 loss to Canada, but have been undefeated since, including their impressive overtime win over Team USA. Offensive firepower has been missing for Finland, who outscored opponents 10-8 over four group round games. Defensively, the Finns have yet to give up a power-play goal, going a perfect 13 for 13 on the penalty kill.

Slovakia went 1-1-0-2 in the group round, picking up a narrow 2-1 regulation win over Switzerland and a 5-4 overtime win over Kazakhstan. The win over Kazakhstan came despite allowing two shorthanded goals in the final minutes of regulation to push the game to an extra frame. Slovakia also led 3-0 in that game Monday, which was their last of the group round.

"It's tough to find the right words for this game," forward Juraj Pekarcik explained afterwards. "The first period was good, and then we stopped playing hockey. We got scared. But we'll try our best to win the quarter-finals. We played a good game today. Yesterday me and (teammate Dalibor Dvorsky) had a little talk to see what we have to do better. We have to keep going."

Finland won silver at the World Juniors in 2022 and took bronze in 2021, but have failed to win the tournament since claiming victory for the fifth time in 2019.

Canada vs. Czechia - 7:30pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT

Canada has emerged from Group A in the difficult third-place spot and face challenging matchup against high-powered Czechia in their quarter-final.

It's a rematch of last year's quarter-final, in which Czechia scored with just 11 seconds left on a deflected goal to claim a 3-2 victory.

Czechia has been an offensive juggernaut in Ottawa, posting a tournament-high 25 goals over their four games in the group round. They missed out on top seed in Group B with a 4-2 loss to Sweden on Tuesday.

Finding the back of the net against Canada, though, will be no easy feat.

While the Canadians have struggled to find offence, the team has allowed a tournament-low six goals, with none coming in 5-on-5 play. The penalty kill has been their undoing with five power-play goals allowed over a tournament-high 22 times shorthanded.

Staying discipline was the focus from head coach Dave Cameron after handing Team USA seven power plays in Tuesday's loss.

"When we've been playing 5-on-5 I'd say we've been the best team in the tournament," defenceman Sam Dickinson said Wednesday after taking two minors against the Americans. "At this point, it's just about staying 5-on-5 and not letting discipline and dumb penalties get in the way of that."

Canada will change up its lineup for Thursday's quarter-final, with draft-eligible forward Porter Martone coming back in after serving two games as a healthy scratch. Cameron has not yet revealed who will exit in his place.

"When he's on his game, he plays a 200-foot game," said Cameron. "He's physical. He's making plays. He's going. I think he's been overthinking it a little bit, which has slowed him down a bit, but I expect a big game."

Martone failed to hit the scoresheet in the first two games of the tournament. The 18-year-old winger has 21 goals and 56 points in 24 games with the Brampton Steelheads.