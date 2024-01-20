RED DEER, Alta. — Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes 6-4 on Friday night to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open.

Hasselborg (4-0) secured the win when Lawes (1-3) rubbed a guard with her final throw of the eighth end.

South Korea's Eunjung Kim (3-1) posted a 7-2 win over Sweden's Isabella Wrana (2-2) and South Korea's Eun Ji Gim (3-1) earned a 7-3 victory over Winnipeg's Kate Cameron (0-4). Chelsea Carey subbed in at skip for Cameron's team.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan (3-1) rolled to an 8-3 rout of American Delaney Strouse (0-4) in the other night game at Servus Arena.

Ross Whyte and Bruce Mouat of Scotland led the men's standings at 4-0 with Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller.

Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.