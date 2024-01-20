Sweden's Hasselborg beats Winnipeg's Lawes to remain unbeaten at Co-op Canadian Open
RED DEER, Alta. — Sweden's Anna Hasselborg defeated Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes 6-4 on Friday night to remain unbeaten at the Grand Slam of Curling's Co-op Canadian Open.
Hasselborg (4-0) secured the win when Lawes (1-3) rubbed a guard with her final throw of the eighth end.
South Korea's Eunjung Kim (3-1) posted a 7-2 win over Sweden's Isabella Wrana (2-2) and South Korea's Eun Ji Gim (3-1) earned a 7-3 victory over Winnipeg's Kate Cameron (0-4). Chelsea Carey subbed in at skip for Cameron's team.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan (3-1) rolled to an 8-3 rout of American Delaney Strouse (0-4) in the other night game at Servus Arena.
Ross Whyte and Bruce Mouat of Scotland led the men's standings at 4-0 with Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller.
Play continues through Sunday.
