SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada settled for silver at the world men's curling championship for a third straight year with a 6-5 loss to Sweden in Sunday's gold-medal game.

The teams entered the last end tied 5-5, with Sweden skip Niklas Edin having the last shot.

He made it count, scoring on a tough draw to give him a seventh world title.

Sweden got out to an early lead with two points in the second end and a steal of one in the third.

Brad Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., fought back, and its two-point ninth end set the stage for the dramatic 10th.

Gushue came up just short in his bid to give Canada its first world men's title since he won it in 2017. He has finished runner-up four times since then, with three of those losses coming to Edin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2024.

