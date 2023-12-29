A two-goal second period was the difference as Sweden defeated Canada 2-0 Friday to move into first in Group A at the World Junior Championship.

Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in net for the Swedes as they shut down a Canadian attack that scored a total of 15 goals in their first two tournament games. On the other side, Sweden has not allowed a goal through their first three games.

Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander opened the scoring early in the second as he wired a wrist shot past Mathis Rousseau for his first point of the tournament. Sweden doubled their lead less than 10 minutes later as Noah Ostlund directed a juicy rebound into the open net.

Canada had a golden opportunity to cut into the deficit in the third when Elias Salomonsson was sent off for interference, but Havelid continued to stand tall in net, turning away the only Canadian shot on goal during the power play.

The Canadians appeared to have another power play with just over seven minutes to go in the period when Zeb Forsfjall delivered a hit on Owen Beck that sent him head-first into the boards. After originally calling a major penalty, officials reviewed the play and overturned the penalty call. Beck was shaken up on the play but returned to the bench after the review.

Sweden could have taken the lead in the first period on a man-advantage but Rousseau made an incredible save to keep the host nation off the board, sticking out his right leg in desperation and denying Liam Ohgren with his skate blade. The save kept the game scoreless, with Canada eventually killing off the four-minute minor and heading into the first intermission tied.

Rousseau made another impressive save in the second period just before Ostlund gave Sweden a two-goal lead. The undrafted Halifax Mooseheads product stopped 21 of 23 shots for Canada on Friday in his third straight start.

Friday was just the fifth meeting between the two teams at the World Juniors in the last 14 tournaments.

Canada beat Sweden 5-1 in the round robin last year in Halifax, but Sweden blew out Canada twice in the group stage at the under-18 World Championship earlier this year, winning 8-0 in the group stage and 7-2 in the semis. Nine Swedish players from that tournament team are now on their World Juniors roster, along with two Canadian players.

Canada wraps up group stage play on New Year's Eve against Germany, who upset Finland on Wednesday but dropped their second outing 5-0 to Sweden. The hosts can clinch Group A with a win over Finland on Sunday.

