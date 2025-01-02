Sweden survives late Latvia rally to advance to semis at World Juniors

David Edstrom's second-period power-play goal stood as the winner, as Sweden held on for a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over Latvia.

Zeb Forsfjall and Anton Wahlberg also scored for Sweden, which led 3-0 early in the second period.

Latvia, however, made the Swedes sweat, with Eriks Mateiko scoring back-to-back goals to cut the lead to 3-2 heading into the second intermission.

Latvian goaltender Linards Feldbergs had 47 saves on 50 shots.

Melker Thelin made 11 saves for Sweden.

Sweden, which topped Group B in the preliminary round with a 4-0 record, is looking for its first world junior title since 2012.