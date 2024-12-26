Sweden captain Axel Sandin-Pellikka opened the World Juniors in style, recording three goals and an assist during his country's 5-2 win over Slovakia on Wednesday.

Sandin-Pellika, 19, was drafted 17th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2023 NHL Draft and is playing for Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League.

After goals from Slovakia's Dalibor Dvorsky and Sweden's Rasmus Bergqvist kicked off the scoring, Sandin-Pellikka broke the tie with a shot from the faceoff dot to beat Slovakian goaltender Samuel Urban late in the second period.

The 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman added to Sweden's lead to begin the third period when he walked in off the point and wristed a shot past Urban to make it 3-1.

Sandin-Pellika completed the natural hat trick with six minutes remaining in the third when his point shot found its way through traffic and past Urban, giving Sweden a three-goal lead.

Forward Linus Eriksson added another goal over a minute later for Sweden while Slavakia's Daniel Jencko got one back for Slovakia late in the third.

Sandin-Pellika has eight goals and 22 points in 25 games in the SHL this season.

Sweden is looking for their first gold medal at the World Juniors since 2012 and won silver during last year's tournament at home in Gothenburg.