MONCTON, N.B. — Attilio Biasca scored the game-winning goal 41 seconds into overtime as Switzerland opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 win over Finland on Monday.

Lorenzo Canonica and Jerermy Jabola also scored for Switzerland (1-0-0). Jonas Taibel had two assists, while Kevin Pasche stopped 14 shots.

Konsta Kapanen and Kalle Vaisanen replied for Finland (0-0-1). Aku Koskenvuo made 24 saves.

Finland entered the tournament having been the runners-up at the last world juniors, falling to Canada 3-2 in overtime in August. The tournament was rescheduled due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Austria and Sweden were scheduled to play in Halifax in the second of a four-game slate. The United States take on Latvia and Canada begins its title defence against Czechia later Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2022.