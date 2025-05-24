Switzerland blanks Denmark to reach gold medal game

The Swiss blanked Denmark 7-0 to reach the gold medal game for the second straight year.

Switzerland has never won the worlds.

Nino Niederreiter scored twice and Ken Jager added one in the first period for Switzerland to take command against Denmark. Denis Malgin added the fourth in the middle period and Sandro Schmid, Damien Riat and Tyler Moy completed the rout in the third.

Switzerland goalie Leonardo Genoni made 17 saves for a second straight shutout.

Denmark, which eliminated Canada 2-1 in the quarterfinals, will face Sweden for bronze. Denmark has never medaled at the worlds.