Granit Xhaka's time at the Emirates appears to be over.

Fabrizio Romano reports the former club captain is set to depart Arsenal after seven seasons.

Granit Xhaka, set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season. No negotiations over new deal and plan to part ways in June.



Bayer Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign him — €15m fee.



Understand personal terms are almost agreed over four year deal — June 2027.

A return to the Bundesliga appears likely for the Switzerland midfielder with Bayer Leverkusen close to agreeing personal terms with the 30-year-old Xhaka.

A native of Basel, Xhaka joined the Gunners in 2016 in a transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach. He's made 223 Premier League appearances for the team, scoring 15 goals.

In his time with the Gunners, Xhaka has won a pair of FA Cups. Xhaka briefly served as club captain to begin the 2019-2020 season, but was stripped that fall during a particularly acrimonious period between the players and supporters.

Internationally, Xhaka has been capped 113 teams and has appeared at three World Cups, including last fall's in Qatar.