OTTAWA — Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller walloped Italy's Joel Retornaz 11-3 to win the bronze medal at the world men's curling championship Sunday.

Schwaller led 3-0 after three ends and pulled away with multiple-point steals as Italy pressed to get back in the game.

Retornaz knocked out his own stone in the fifth end to give Switzerland a steal of three and an 8-0 lead.

Italy finally got on the board with a deuce in the sixth, but Switzerland replied with three points in the seventh end.

Schwaller was the top seed in the six-team playoff group, but dropped to the third-place game with a semifinal loss to Canada's Brad Gushue a day earlier.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., was scheduled to play Scotland's Bruce Mouat later Sunday in the final.

Gushue won his lone world men's title in 2017 in Edmonton. He lost last year's final to Sweden's Niklas Edin in Las Vegas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2023.