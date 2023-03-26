Silvana Tirinzoni and Team Switzerland defeated Norway and skip Marianne Roervik 6-3 on Sunday to capture their fourth-consecutive gold medal at the World Women’s Curling Championship.

36 straight wins at the women's #curling worlds



Four straight titles



Complete dominance by Switzerland's @TeamTirinzoni!



📸WCF / Jeffrey Au pic.twitter.com/NjqdeLcEuH — TSN Curling (@TSNCurling) March 26, 2023

Tirinzoni along with fourth player Alina Paetz, second Carole Howald, and first Briar Schwaller-Huerlimann, went undefeated at the tournament have now won 36-straight World Championship games, with their last loss coming to Sweden at the 2021 World Championships.

In the tenth end, Norway's Kristin Skaslien had a draw to tie the game and force an extra end but her shot came up short to hand Switzerland a steal of two and the 6-3 victory.

Canada defeated Sweden 8-5 earlier on Sunday to capture the bronze.