SEATTLE -- — Brittney Sykes scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Sonia Citron added 17 points and the Washington Mystics beat the Seattle Storm 74-69 on Sunday.

Kiki Iriafen finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (11-10) and her six double-doubles this season are tied with Chamique Holdsclaw for franchise's single-season rookie record.

Ezi Magbegor scored a season-high 19 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 16 and Skylar Diggins had 10 for the Storm. Tiffany Mitchell, who was signed by Seattle on Thursday after the nine-year veteran was waived by Las Vegas on June 30, finished with 12 points.

Ogwumike made a layup to cut the deficit to 70-69 with 40.8 seconds to play but Sykes answered with a driving layup late in the shot clock before Diggins stepped out of bounds with 17 seconds remaining. Sykes made to free throws to cap the scoring.

Diggins finished with four assists and moved into a tie with New York's Natasha Cloud for eighth in WNBA history with 1,638 career assists.

The Mystics used a 15-4 run to take a 62-61 lead with 4:28 left in the game. Citron capped the spurt with a 3-pointer and then a driving layup.

The Storm's Gabby Williams limped off the court in the closing seconds. She finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting, and had five rebounds and four assists.

Seattle shot just 36% (25 of 69) from the field.

The Mystics play Tuesday at Los Angeles. The Storm host Golden State on Wednesday.

