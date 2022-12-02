Leafs' Brodie (oblique) to join team on road trip, not expected to play

Defenceman T.J. Brodie is slated to join the Toronto Maple Leafs on their two-game road trip but is not expected to play, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

T.J. Brodie (oblique) will travel with the team on the upcoming road trip, but isn't expected to play in Tampa or Dallas, per coach Sheldon Keefe — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 2, 2022

The 32-year-old blueliner has not played since Nov. 11, as he has been sidelined with an oblique injury.

A native of Chatham, Ont., Brodie played in 15 games prior to his injury. A draft pick of the Calgary Flames in 2008 (114th overall), Brodie played a decade with the Flames before he signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in the 2020-21 season.

Brodie is in his third season with the Maple Leafs.