Defenceman T.J. Brodie is slated to join the Toronto Maple Leafs on their two-game road trip but is not expected to play, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

The 32-year-old blueliner has not played since Nov. 11, as he has been sidelined with an oblique injury. 

A native of Chatham, Ont., Brodie played in 15 games prior to his injury. A draft pick of the Calgary Flames in 2008 (114th overall), Brodie played a decade with the Flames before he signed as a free agent with the Maple Leafs in the 2020-21 season. 

Brodie is in his third season with the Maple Leafs. 