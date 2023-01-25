The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that they have signed veteran defensive back and the longest-serving Lion, T.J. Lee, to a two-year contract extension.

The longest-serving #BCLions player is staying home. @TJLee31 has signed a two-year extension 🤝



“My family and I are all grateful for the opportunity to remain a part of the community and on the field. We are building something special."



READ 📝 | https://t.co/XN3QFDUxfj pic.twitter.com/34sagJvWap — BC LIONS (@BCLions) January 25, 2023

Lee was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

“It’s an honour to be staying with the only franchise I’ve ever known and one that believed in me from day one,” said Lee in a statement. “My family and I are all grateful for the opportunity to remain a part of the community and on the field. We are building something special. It’s a great collective group of players and staff members.”

Entering his ninth season with the Lions, Lee’s 467 total tackles (430, 67 special teams) is just eight shy of Barrin Simpson for fifth on the Lions’ all-time list while he needs three more interceptions to surpass Eric Carter and Ken Hinton into tenth spot amongst all-time Lions (25 each).

The Seattle, Wash., native finished the 2022 season with 57 total tackles (53 defence, four special teams), three interceptions and a defensive touchdown to help seal a big victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on October 15. Lee also made nine solo tackles in the Lions' Western Final loss to the Blue Bombers.

Originally signed by the Lions following a Seattle free agent camp in 2014, the Eastern Washington University product has suited up in 109 regular season contests while earning a CFL All-Star selection in 2018, Western Division All-Star nods in 2020 and 2021 and was the team finalist for CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2019.