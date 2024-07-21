NICE, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for the third time and celebrated in style with a victory in Sunday's final stage — a time trial ending in Nice.

The 25-year-old Slovenian rider became the first cyclist to secure the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998.

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark was second overall. He also finished the stage in second place.

