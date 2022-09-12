It was good news and bad news on the Chris Godwin front for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that while the 26-year-old wide receiver could miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain, there's optimism that the injury incurred during the team's 19-3 season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys isn't a major one.

Godwin, appearing in his first game since tearing his ACL in December in a Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints, left Sunday's game in the second quarter. Prior to leaving the game, Godwin hauled in three receptions for 35 yards.

A free agent in the offseason, the Penn State product re-signed with the team with whom he spent the entirety of his five-year NFL career on a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million in guarantees.