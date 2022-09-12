1h ago
Report: Godwin (hamstring) could miss weeks
It was good news and bad news on the Chris Godwin front for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that while the 26-year-old wide receiver could miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain, there's optimism that the injury incurred during the team's 19-3 season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys isn't a major one.
TSN.ca Staff
Godwin, appearing in his first game since tearing his ACL in December in a Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints, left Sunday's game in the second quarter. Prior to leaving the game, Godwin hauled in three receptions for 35 yards.
A free agent in the offseason, the Penn State product re-signed with the team with whom he spent the entirety of his five-year NFL career on a three-year, $60 million deal with $40 million in guarantees.