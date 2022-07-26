How will Julio Jones addition impact the Bucs' offence?

Julio Jones is returning to the NFC South.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 33-year-old wide receiver is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones is signing a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. The soon-to-be 45-year Tom Brady now will have a chance to throw to the 33-year-old Jones.



A two-time All-Pro, Jones spent last season with the Tennessee Titans after 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 10 games in 2021, the Alabama product recorded 434 yards on 31 receptions with a touchdown.

Twice the NFL's receiving yards leader, Jones has hauled in 879 receptions for 13,330 yards for his career with 61 TDs. He is the NFL's current active leader in receiving yards and 17th all-time