Baker Mayfield is headed south.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is signing a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple reports.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per sources. Mayfield is now in line to be Tom Brady’s successor. pic.twitter.com/2ZldEPxHY8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Mayfield, 27, split last season between the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in a combined 12 games in 2022, throwing for 2,163 yards on 201-for-335 passing with 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

A native of Austin, Mayfield was the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma by the Cleveland Browns, with whom he spent the first four seasons of his career.

Mayfield was dealt to the Panthers last summer upon the Browns' acquisition of Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. After seven games with the team, he was released in December and signed with the Rams, who were looking for help at pivot following a season-ending injury to Matthew Stafford.

Mayfield joins a Bucs team that was searching for help at QB following the retirement of Tom Brady.

In 72 career games, Mayfield has thrown for 16,288 yards on 1,386-for-2,259 passing with 102 TDs and 64 picks.