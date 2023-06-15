Rodrigo Blankenship is headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the NFC South champions are signing the kicker after bringing him in for a visit earlier in the week.

Blankenship, 26, has appeared in 24 games over three seasons. After spending the first two seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, he was waived after the team's season-opening 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans.

The Georgia product then signed with the Arizona Cardinals with whom he played two games before being waived with an injury settlement on Nov. 26.

For his career, Blankenship is 47-for-56 in field-goal attempts with his career-best field goal coming from 53 yards out. The Marietta, GA native has also made 54 of 58 extra points.

In March, the team released veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who spent the past three seasons with the Bucs.