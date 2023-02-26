The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forward Tanner Jeannot from the Nashville Predators, per TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Tampa gets Tanner Jeannot



Nashville gets

Tampa 1st in ‘25 (top 10 protected)

Tampa 2nd in ‘24

Tampa 3rd, 4th and 5th in ‘23

Cal Foote https://t.co/rjT0Oet9iV — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 27, 2023

In return, the Predators are receiving defenceman Cal Foote and five draft picks: a first-round pick in 2025, which is top-10 protected, a second-round pick in 2024 and a third-, fourth-, and fifth-round pick in 2023.

Jeannot, 25, was held out of Sunday's game against the Arizona Coyotes for trade related reasons.

The 6-foot-2 winger has five goals and 14 points in 59 games this season and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Jeannot was signed as an undrafted free agent in April of 2018 and has 34 goals and 62 points in 152 career games.