The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Michael Eyssimont from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for centre Vladislav Namestnikov, the team announced on Wednesday.

Eyssimont, 26, has three goals and eight points in 20 games this season for San Jose, his first with the team.

Originally drafted with the 142nd overall pick of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, the Littleton, CO native has four goals and 13 points in 40 career games across three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets and Sharks.

Namestnikov, 30, collected six goals and 15 points in 57 games with the Lightning this season, his second stint with the team. Tampa Bay is retaining 50 per cent of his contract.

He has 113 goals and 251 points in 610 games across 10 NHL seasons. The Zhukovsky, Russia native has spent time with the Lightning, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars.