11m ago
Bolts-Sabres game set for Friday postponed
Friday night's matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres has been postponed due to an impending winter storm, the NHL announced Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Friday night's matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres has been postponed due to an impending winter storm, the NHL announced Wednesday.
The postponement comes ahead of a sweeping winter storm forecasted to hit parts of the United States and Canada, with some reports indicating a "historic" blizzard for the Chicago area.
The postponement of the game will result in the rescheduling of a second game. The Lightning and Sabres will now play on March 4 at 12:30 pm ET. The game originally scheduled for that date - the Sabres hosting the Philadelphia Flyers - will now be played on Jan. 9 at 7 pm ET.
Over 70 games were postponed in the 2021-22 season due to concerns over COVID-19, but postponements due to weather concerns are not common in the NHL.
There is the potential for more games to be affected by the storm.